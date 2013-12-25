Dec 25 Guangzhou Donghua Enterprise Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue 789 million shares at 5.80 yuan per share to acquire property assets from various firms

* Says plans private placement of shares to raise up to 1.53 billion yuan ($251 million) to boost operations

* Says shares to resume trading on Dec 26

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/naq65v

link.reuters.com/paq65v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)