SEOUL, April 24 South Korea's Dongkuk Steel Mill Co Ltd said on Friday it had decided to sell the building that houses its headquarters in central Seoul to Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd for 420 billion won ($389.52 million) to improve its balance sheet.

The sale price is equivalent to 24.89 million won per 3.3 square metres, matching South Korea's priciest sale in terms of units of surface area last year for office building complex State Tower Namsan, news website Invest Chosun reported earlier on Friday.

A spokesman for Samsung and spokeswoman for Dongkuk however declined to comment on how they arrived at the price.

Steelmaker Dongkuk is working with its main creditor Korea Development Bank since June 2014 to cut down its debt-to-equity ratio, which was at 2.39 as of the end of 2014.

