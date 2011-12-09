SEOUL Dec 9 South Korea's Dongkuk Steel said on Friday it had decided to invest 825.6 billion won ($729.7 million) in its joint venture with Brazilian mining giant Vale.

The Cia. Siderurgica de Pecem (CSP) joint venture, in which South Korea's POSCO is also a stakeholder, is designed to produce 3 million tonnes per year of slabs in its first phase, most for export to Korea.

The completion of CSP's slab production plant is expected in 2015, Dongkuk said in a filing to the Korea Exchange. ($1 = 1131.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)