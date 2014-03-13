BRIEF-Bahrain Cinema Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.5 million dinars versus 434,069 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ppNMG4) Further company coverage: )
March 13 China's Dongling Grain & Oil Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up a unit with registered capital of 100 million yuan ($16.27 million) in Guangzhou city
* Says plans to invest about 2 billion yuan to build industrial zone for food processing, production and sales
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wex57v and link.reuters.com/xex57v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1450 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Shareholders approve not to distribute dividend for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )