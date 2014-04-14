Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 14 Dongling Grain & Oil Co Ltd
* Says expects Q1 net loss at about 202.8 million yuan ($32.65 million) versus net profit of 8.2 million yuan previous year due to weak soybean market
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/haf58v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2113 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Fairpointe Capital LLC reports 6.4 percent passive stake in Office Depot Inc as on March 31, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pmzp5y) Further company coverage: