Guangdong Homa Appliances' controlling shareholder plans to increase stake
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
Oct 13 Dongling Grain & Oil Co Ltd
* Says expects Jan-Sept net loss at about 250 million yuan (40.82 million US dollar) versus net profit of 72.7 million yuan previous year
