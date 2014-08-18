UPDATE 3-Fewer buyers at stores put Harley's shipment forecast at risk
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
Aug 18 Dongling Grain & Oil Co Ltd
* Says H1 net loss at 340.7 million yuan (55.47 million US dollar) versus net profit of 30.3 million yuan previous year
* Says plans to set up investment unit in Beijing with registered capital of 100 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yQHvNc; bit.ly/1oJgnj3
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1425 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
* Confirms good orientation of its order portfolio, which amounted to EUR 68 million at the end of February 2017, of which EUR 43 million for the current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)