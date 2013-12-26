BRIEF-Un Toit Pour Toi acquires campsite
* Acquires 'L'Orée Disney' campsite in Annet sur Marne Source text: http://bit.ly/2oe4yqt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Dec 26 Dongling Grain & Oil Co Ltd
* Says plans up to 5 billion yuan ($821 million) of forex trading in 2014 after considering the yuan's expected fluctuations and the company's planned increase in soybean imports
* Says allocates around 350 million yuan for trading of commodities derivatives as company expects to import and process more soybeans in 2014
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pur65v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Acquires 'L'Orée Disney' campsite in Annet sur Marne Source text: http://bit.ly/2oe4yqt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Sunoco to supply about 2.2 bln gallons of fuel to 7-Eleven unit
* Japanese movie studio Shochiku expected to post group operating profit of around 7.5 billion Yen ($67.6 million) for year ended February - Nikkei