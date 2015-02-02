(Adds details on IPO approvals, background)
SHANGHAI Feb 2 Medium-sized Chinese brokerage
Dongxing Securities Co Ltd said late on Sunday that it aimed to
issue up to 500 million shares in an initial public offering
(IPO) in China's main Shanghai Stock Exchange to raise funds to
supplement its working capital.
The shares, which will account for 19.97 percent of the
company's expanded outstanding shares after the IPO, will be
open to subscriptions around Feb 10, the company said in a
prospectus published in the exchange's website.
It did not say how much proceeds it aimed to raise.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announced
it approved 24 IPOs on Friday, the second batch approved in
January, as it boosts supplies of new shares to help cool a
red-hot stock market. Last year, the CSRC approved about 10 IPOs
per month.
More than half of the companies given the go-ahead last
month, including Dongxing, published their share issue
prospectuses late on Sunday.
Many Chinese investors see such approvals as watering down
net valuations as they will compete with already listed
companies for the same pool of funds.
China's blue-chip CSI300 Index jumped 52 percent
in 2014, becoming the world's best-performing main stock index,
driven partly by government reforms.
Dongxing Securities' net profit surged 56 percent to 1.04
billion yuan ($166 million) in 2014 from 2013, it said in the
prospectus.
($1=6.25 Yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Pete
Sweeney and Stephen Coates)