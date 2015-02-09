SHANGHAI Feb 9 Chinese brokerage Dongxing
Securities Co Ltd said on Monday it plans to raise 4.59 billion
yuan ($735 million) in an initial public offering in Shanghai,
the latest mid-sized broker to plan a listing as profits soar
amid a sizzling stock market.
In a filing with the Shanghai stock exchange, Dongxing
Securities said it has set its IPO price at 9.18 yuan per share
and aims to issue up to 500 million shares. The funds raised
will be used for working capital purposes.
The Dongxing Securities plan comes after Guosen Securities
Co Ltd last December raised 7 billion yuan in the
country's largest IPO since 2011 on the smaller Shenzhen
exchange.
Some brokerages are seeing profits double as retail investor
numbers jump and trading volumes soar, spurred by the central
bank's surprise interest rate cut on Nov. 21. Business has also
been boosted by the Stock Connect scheme, which opened in the
same week, allowing direct trading of Hong Kong and Shanghai
stocks on each other's bourses.
Dongxing Securities' net profit surged 56 percent to 1.04
billion yuan in 2014 from 2013, it said in its IPO prospectus.
Other brokerages plan to tap China's exchanges for funds,
including Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd, which has applied for
an initial public offering in Shanghai that could raise nearly
22 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.2481 Chinese yuan renminbi)
