BRIEF-SCOA Nigeria reports Q2 pre-tax profit 2.5 million naira
* Q2 profit before tax 2.5 million naira versus 4.2 million naira year ago
Feb 17 Dongxing Securities Co Ltd
* Says trading of its shares to debut on Feb 26 in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BiFuzl (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q2 profit before tax 2.5 million naira versus 4.2 million naira year ago
May 2 U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc reported a first-quarter loss on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago profit, primarily due to costs associated with the termination of the Humana merger agreement.