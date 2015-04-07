SHANGHAI, April 7 China's Dongxing Securities
said it had formed an Internet banking partnership
with Sina Corp, operator of a major web portal and
microblogging service Weibo Corp.
Chinese brokerages are under pressure to develop new
services as the government plans to allow commercial banks and
other finance firms to own a brokerage licence.
The two companies aim to develop new Internet finance
products. They will also link their PC and mobile platforms, and
Dongxing will provide online accounts and customer services to
Sina clients.
The partnership is set to run until November 2017 when the
companies may renegotiate the agreement.
Dongxing Securities was trading 4.3 percent higher on
Tuesday morning, just off a record high touched at the open. The
gains add to a climb of 9.5 percent on Friday. The market was
closed on Monday for a national holiday.
