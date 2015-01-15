BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
Jan 15 Donlinks Grain & Oil Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up unit in Jiangsu province with registered capital of 300 million yuan ($48.49 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1u69FaH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.