Jan 27 Donlinks Grain & Oil Co Ltd

* Says expects 2014 to swing to red with net loss of 460-470 million yuan ($73.69-75.29 million) versus net profit of 145.5 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uWxodV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2425 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)