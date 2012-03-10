* Cartoon focuses on Texas law requiring ultrasound
* Portland newspaper The Oregonian will not run strip
(Recasts with comments from author Garry Trudeau)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, March 9 "Doonesbury"
author Garry Trudeau on Friday defended an upcoming strip that
one newspaper has rejected and others have questioned because it
deals with a Texas abortion law the cartoonist described as
"lunacy."
The law, which went into effect earlier this year and
requires abortion providers perform an ultrasound before the
procedure, is intended to give pause to pregnant women and
possibly reconsider their decision.
Trudeau said in an email that the "party of limited
government," a reference to Republicans, has legislated "onerous
preconditions for a perfectly legal procedure" and withdrawn
funds for reproductive health services that prevent unwanted
pregnancies.
"This is happening in statehouses across the country,"
Trudeau said in the statement. "It's lunacy, and lunacy, of
course, is in my wheelhouse."
A similar bill was signed into law earlier this
week by Virginia's Republican Governor Bob McDonnell.
The cartoon's story line for Monday through Saturday tells
of a woman who goes to a Texas clinic to have the procedure and
is forced to get a sonogram, said Sue Roush, managing editor for
Universal Uclick, the syndicate behind "Doonesbury.
The cartoon ends with the woman going home to wait 24 hours
before having the abortion, as the Texas law requires, Roush
said. The woman is a new character in "Doonesbury," she said.
Editors from about a dozen newspapers have reached out to
Universal Uclick with questions about the strip authored by
Pulitzer Prize winner Garry Trudeau, with some newspapers asking
about whether an alternate strip will be offered, Roush said.
"I would imagine that some will make that choice" not to run
the abortion-related strip, Roush said.
In fact, Portland newspaper The Oregonian said on its
website late Friday that it will not run the strip. The cartoon
"went over the line of good taste and humor in penning a series
on abortion using graphic language and images inappropriate for
a comics page," the paper said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear which other
newspapers may have elected to bar the strip, and Roush would
not name the publications that asked questions of her company.
An official with the Texas Daily Newspaper Association said
she was not aware of any newspapers avoiding the strip.
Universal Uclick is offering an alternate from a year ago
for those newspapers that want it, Roush said.
In 1985, Trudeau and his syndicate reached a mutual decision
not to distribute strips that satirized the anti-abortion movie
"The Silent Scream" which they thought would be controversial.
The New Republic magazine ultimately ran the strips.
The Texas law "Doonesbury" is highlighting has proved
controversial since lawmakers approved it last year.
It requires abortion providers to perform an ultrasound on
pregnant women, show and describe the image to them, and play
sounds of the fetal heartbeat. Women can decline to view images
or hear the heartbeat, but they must listen to a description of
the exam.
A coalition of medical providers sued state officials last
year over the law, arguing it made doctors a "mouthpiece" for
the state's ideological message.
A U.S. district judge blocked parts of the statute, but a
three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th
Circuit overturned that ruling and allowed the law to take
effect.
(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)