* Preliminary share price range 41,000-50,000 won per share

* Expected to be S.Korea's second-largest listing ever

* Series of big S.Korean listings expected (Adds details, comments)

SEOUL, Sept 8 Construction machinery maker Doosan Bobcat Inc said on Thursday its planned initial public offering (IPO) this year could raise up to 2.45 trillion won ($2.25 billion), more than expected, in what could be South Korea's second-largest listing ever.

Doosan Bobcat, which submitted listing plans to financial regulators on Thursday, plans to use the proceeds to pay off the debts of its parent Doosan Group. It plans to list on Oct. 21.

The preliminary price range for the IPO was 41,000 to 50,000 won per share, with a total 49 million existing shares to be listed, the company said.

"Doosan Bobcat is only listing existing shares, as the IPO is to pay down the group's debt," said a spokesman at Doosan Infracore, Bobcat's largest shareholder.

Doosan Bobcat has the largest market share in North America for small construction equipment such as skid-steer loaders. Doosan Infracore Co Ltd and affiliate Doosan Engine Co Ltd own a combined 78 percent stake, which will be pared down.

Last month, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported that Doosan Bobcat's IPO could raise between $1 billion and $2 billion.

Although Hotel Lotte's up to $4.5 billion IPO collapsed in June due to a criminal probe, South Korea expects at least two major listings - that of Doosan Bobcat and Samsung BioLogics - by the end of this year.

The listings come as some family-run conglomerates, or "chaebol," sell assets to smooth paths toward management succession or ease debt burdens.

Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd, Samsung Group's biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing arm, sought approval in August for a planned IPO expected by analysts to raise roughly 2-3 trillion won.

Celltrion Healthcare Co Ltd, affiliate of biosimilar drug developer Celltrion Inc, and Netmarble Games Corp, South Korea's top mobile game company, have also chosen advisers for potential IPOs.

So far this year, South Korea has had 7 new listings on the main KOSPI raising a combined 772 billion won, according to Korea Exchange. ($1 = 1,089.6400 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)