SEOUL, July 4 South Korea's Doosan Bobcat Inc,
the firm that controls U.S. construction machinery maker Bobcat,
applied for preliminary exchange approval for an initial public
offering (IPO) planned for this year, Korea Exchange said on
Monday.
Seoul-based analysts said Doosan Bobcat could have an
estimated market valuation of about 4 trillion won ($3.48
billion), above the 2.7 trillion won that it was valued at last
year according to the terms of a private shares issuance.
Top shareholder Doosan Infracore Co Ltd owns
66.6 percent of Doosan Bobcat. A spokesman for Doosan Infracore
confirmed the application and said Doosan Bobcat planned to list
this year, but declined to comment about the estimated market
valuation.
JP Morgan and Korea Investment & Securities are lead
advisors for the IPO.
