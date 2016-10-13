SEOUL Oct 13 South Korean construction
equipment maker Doosan Bobcat Inc's revised initial
public offering aims to raise up to 990.9 billion won ($890
million) - less than half of original plans.
Doosan Bobcat's indicative price range is 29,000-33,000 won
per share, with 30 percent of the company to be sold in the
listing planned for Nov. 18, parent company Doosan Infracore
said in a statement.
Doosan Bobcat on Monday cancelled plans for an up to 2.45
trillion won ($2.2 billion) IPO after not gaining the valuations
it wanted.
($1 = 1,114.7500 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)