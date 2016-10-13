SEOUL Oct 13 South Korean construction equipment maker Doosan Bobcat Inc's revised initial public offering aims to raise up to 990.9 billion won ($890 million) - less than half of original plans.

Doosan Bobcat's indicative price range is 29,000-33,000 won per share, with 30 percent of the company to be sold in the listing planned for Nov. 18, parent company Doosan Infracore said in a statement.

Doosan Bobcat on Monday cancelled plans for an up to 2.45 trillion won ($2.2 billion) IPO after not gaining the valuations it wanted. ($1 = 1,114.7500 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)