* IPO set for Seoul this year, no details on pricing
* 2015 stake sale valued company at more than $2 bln
-analysts
* Parent Doosan Infracore plans to cut debt
* Doosan Bobcat pft up 20 pct, helped by N. America housing
SEOUL, Feb 23 South Korea's Doosan Bobcat Inc,
the firm that controls U.S. construction machinery maker Bobcat,
plans to sell shares in a Seoul initial public offering this
year that could value Doosan Bobcat as a whole at more than $2
billion.
The plan to list shares in the arm of Doosan Group, one of
South Korea's biggest conglomerates, comes as Doosan Bobcat
seeks to tap into growth in the North American housing market.
Proceeds from the sale of shares, owned by an already listed
Doosan affiliate, will go toward cutting the latter's debt.
Analysts said Doosan Bobcat could have an estimated value of
about 2.7 trillion won ($2.19 billion), according to the terms
of a private issue of shares last year that raised about 700
billion won in a early step towards the IPO. Top shareholder
Doosan Infracore Co Ltd has a 75.5 percent stake in
Doosan Bobcat.
Doosan Infracore didn't say on Tuesday how much it might aim
to raise in the IPO, nor exactly when it might take place.
In a statement announcing the IPO plan, Doosan Infracore
said Doosan Bobcat chose South Korea as listing venue due to
expectations about lower listing costs, ease of attracting
investment and because Doosan Bobcat is based in Korea. It said
favourable conditions in the North American housing construction
market accelerated the listing plan.
Shares in Doosan Infracore rose as much as 9.4 percent
before paring gains to rise 5.1 percent as of 0309 GMT, compared
to a 0.2 percent fall in the wider market.
Doosan Infracore said Doosan Bobcat's 2015 operating profit
grew 20 percent to 385.6 billion won from a year earlier, on
revenue of 4.04 trillion won.
Acquired by Doosan Group in 2007 for $4.9 billion, Bobcat's
focus on smaller machinery used to build houses sets it apart
from firms like the world's largest construction equipment maker
Caterpillar, as well as parent Doosan Infracore, that
were hit by slower growth in big markets for industrial
construction projects like China.
In another fund-raising move announced earlier this month,
Doosan Infracore said it was in talks to sell its machine tools
business to private equity firm MBK Partners.
($1 = 1,230.4000 won)
