SEOUL, March 2 South Korea's Doosan Infracore Co
Ltd is close to selling its machine tools business
to private equity firm MBK Partners for 1.18 trillion won
($955.62 million), South Korean media reported on Wednesday.
Doosan and MBK, which has been the preferred bidder for the
business, is expected to sign the agreement on Wednesday or
Thursday, the Chosun Biz, an online affiliate of newspaper
Chosun Ilbo, reported citing an unnamed high-ranking financial
industry source.
Doosan Infracore did not have an immediate comment. A
spokesman for MBK Partners could not be immediately reached.
($1 = 1,234.8000 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)