SEOUL Dec 23 A private equity arm of Standard
Chartered was picked as the preferred bidder for
industrial machinery maker Doosan Infracore Co Ltd's
machine tools business, South Korea's Yonhap news agency
reported on Wednesday.
Yonhap, citing unnamed sources, said the Standard Chartered
fund outbid other bidders with an offer of around 1.36 trillion
won ($1.16 billion).
Standard Chartered and Doosan Infracore could not
immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 1,172.0600 won)
