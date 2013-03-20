BRIEF-Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
SEOUL, March 20 South Korea's Doosan Co Ltd is considering buying German high-tech lighting company Novaled AG, the firm said on Wednesday.
South Korean newswire Money Today earlier reported that Doosan was close to acquiring 100 percent of the Dresden-based company for an estimated 300-400 billion won ($270-360 million), citing an unnamed source attached to the deal.
Novaled, which is backed by venture capital groups like Samsung Venture Investment, had filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering last year.
($1 = 1111.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
* Cato Corp - as of may 27, 2017, company operated 1,373 stores in 33 states, compared to 1,372 stores in 33 states as of may 28, 2016