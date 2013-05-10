BRIEF-Huangshan Jinma to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile
* Says it plans to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile Co Ltd
SEOUL May 10 South Korea's Doosan Co Ltd said on Friday it has decided not to buy Novaled AG, after expressing an interest in the German high-tech lighting company in March.
The announcement comes after Cheil Industries Inc , an electronic material, chemical and textile unit of Samsung Group, said last month it was looking at acquiring the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) maker.
Novaled, which entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Samsung Mobile Display (now Samsung Display) in 2012, is already backed by Samsung Group's venture capital arm Samsung Venture Investment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement