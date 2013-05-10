SEOUL May 10 South Korea's Doosan Co Ltd said on Friday it has decided not to buy Novaled AG, after expressing an interest in the German high-tech lighting company in March.

The announcement comes after Cheil Industries Inc , an electronic material, chemical and textile unit of Samsung Group, said last month it was looking at acquiring the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) maker.

Novaled, which entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Samsung Mobile Display (now Samsung Display) in 2012, is already backed by Samsung Group's venture capital arm Samsung Venture Investment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Miral Fahmy)