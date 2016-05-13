Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
MOSCOW Allegations by a former head of Russia's drug testing laboratory that dozens of Russian athletes used doping when they competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics are "slander by a turncoat" and are absolutely groundless, the Kremlin said on Friday.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists the Kremlin supports comments by Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko that the allegations by Grigory Rodchenkov, the former laboratory head, are "nonsense".
Asked about prospects of Russian track-and-field athletes competing at the Summer Olympics in Rio, he said: "We hope everything will be fine."
MADRID Rafa Nadal set up an intriguing Madrid Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic by overcoming Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in a high-quality last-eight match on Friday.