Kenyan marathon runner Rita Jeptoo (L) is escorted as she arrives at the Athletics Kenya headquarters after failing a doping test, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

David Howman, Director General of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), addresses the participants of the 11th Symposium for Anti-Doping Organizations in Lausanne March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A new Kenyan television programme that corroborates the findings from a 2012 German documentary alleging unethical doctors were providing banned drugs to athletes, has set off alarms at the World Anti-Doping Agency.

"This is of concern to WADA and the broader anti-doping community," WADA Director General David Howman said in a statement.

"We will discuss the documentary allegations ... and will engage the authorities in Kenya next week during a regional meeting in Nairobi."

WADA said it has seen the Kenyan television programme which contains a number of allegations surrounding the influence of the athlete entourage in relation to the provision of banned substances.

"Where evidence from the documentary leads to breaches of the World Anti-Doping Code, WADA would expect the appropriate bodies to fully investigate and take action," said Howman.

Kenya recently partnered with WADA and the Chinese and Norwegian anti-doping agencies to develop an effective anti-doping programme to help root out drug cheats in the east African country famous for its middle and long-distance runners.

Dozens of Kenyan athletes have failed doping tests in the past two years with government officials pointing the finger at foreign agents and Athletics Kenya's failure to educate its sportsmen and women properly.

Rita Jeptoo, a three-times winner of the Boston Marathon, is among the high-profile athletes to test positive for a banned substance after she was nabbed in an out-of-competition test last year.

