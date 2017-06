Ukraine's Yuriy Bilonog competes during men's shot put at the grand grix athletics meeting in Helsinki August 18, 2003. REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA/Ville Myllynen/Files

LAUSANNE, Switzerland Four 2004 Athens Olympic medallists, including Ukraine's shot put gold medallist Yuriy Bilonog, have been stripped of their medals after re-tested samples from eight years ago were positive, the IOC said on Wednesday.

The other athletes are women's shot putter Svetlana Krivelyova of Russia, discus thrower Irina Yatchenko of Belarus and Belarussian hammer thrower Ivan Tsikhan who lost his silver medal.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)