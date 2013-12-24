Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
MOSCOW Six Russian male weightlifters and two female cyclists have been banned for breaking anti-doping regulations.
"The Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF), on the basis of RUSADA decisions, decided to suspend six athletes for doping violations," the country's anti-doping agency said on its website (www.rusada.ru) on Tuesday.
Evgeny Kolomiets and Yury Selyutin were banned for 10 years, starting in October 2013, for repeated abuse.
Mikhail Reznitchenko, Tejmur Alekserov and Dmitry Srybnyi were suspended for two years while Oleg Musokhranov was banned for three months, starting on November 7, 2013.
Cyclists Elena Bocharinkova and Yana Bezrukova were also suspended for two years from July 10, 2013, RUSADA said without elaborating.
In April the RWF banned eight weightlifters for breaking anti-doping regulations.
Denis Shiryakov was suspended for life and Maxim Matveyev for four years while six others were banned for up to two years.
Russia has been forced to step up its fight against doping in recent months after being criticised by international anti-doping officials for being too soft on drug cheats.
Several years ago the International Weightlifting Federation threatened to ban the country from major championships after a number of Russians failed drug tests.
(Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LYON, France Paris St Germain thrashed Monaco 4-1 in the French League Cup final on Saturday to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row and gain a potential psychological edge over their rivals for the Ligue 1 title race.
Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.