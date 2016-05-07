A volunteer's nails are seen beside the Olympic rings during the women's 5,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

CBS News says the former head of Russia's drug testing laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov has told whistleblower Vitaly Stepanov that at least four of Russia's gold medal winners at the 2014 Winter Olympics were using steroids, according to an interview to be aired on Sunday.

Stepanov, who previously worked for Russia's anti-doping agency and is now living in the United States, told the investigative programme "60 Minutes" that Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of the drug laboratory, had evidence of the use of banned substances at the Games in Sochi, Russia.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the disclosures in the "60 Minutes" report.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said the body was aware that Sunday's programme would "include content regarding further doping allegations".

"We will watch the programme with interest," WADA spokesman Ben Nichols told Reuters.

"We will not comment further until we have viewed the programme in full."

Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said the allegations are old.

"This was in the first film, and it continues in the next films," he told the TASS news agency.

"These are just his thoughts and he does not have anything to back this up, but what he is saying is being talked about by a lot of people."

Russia is already banned from all track and field competitions, including August's Rio Olympics, after an independent WADA commission last November revealed widespread state-sponsored doping.

Its athletes will be allowed to return to competition when Russia can prove that it has met several conditions regarding its anti-doping operation, WADA and the International Association of Athletics Federations have said.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine and Nick Mulvenney)