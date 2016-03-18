American climber dies on Everest, Indian missing
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.
MOSCOW Five-times world champion Pavel Kulizhnikov is one of three Russian speedskaters who have tested positive for the banned drug Meldonium, the International Skating Union (ISU) said.
The B samples of Olympic short track gold medalist Semion Elistratov and 2015 European short track champion Ekaterina Konstantinova also tested positive.
"The results of the B sample do not change anything for us," Russian Skating Union (RSU) president Alexei Kravtsov told the R-Sport news agency on Friday.
"We are still confident that our athletes are not guilty and we will defend them."
Meldonium was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances on Jan. 1.
Kulizhnikov, 21, served a suspension for doping violations between 2012 and 2014 and a second positive test could leave him facing a life ban.
(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was named Player of the Year by the Premier League on Sunday, adding a third individual accolade to a list of achievements this season that includes winning a second consecutive Premier League title.