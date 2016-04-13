Sharapova targeting return to the top
Former world number one Maria Sharapova says she is not looking too far ahead after returning from a doping suspension but concedes she is eager to be competing for the biggest titles in tennis again.
MOSCOW International organisations will decide "on an individual basis" on whether to amnesty Russian sportspeople who tested positive for the banned meldonium substance, RIA news agency quoted Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
Former world number one Maria Sharapova says she is not looking too far ahead after returning from a doping suspension but concedes she is eager to be competing for the biggest titles in tennis again.
MUMBAI India's Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut smashed centuries against Ireland and combined in a stand of 320 runs to record the highest partnership in a women's one-day international on Monday.