MOSCOW The Russian weightlifting federation (RWF) has banned former European junior champion Taisya Antonova for 10 years for a breach of anti-doping regulations.

The RWF also suspended three other women lifters -- national junior champion Irina Bondarenko, Viktoria Dostavalova and Alexandra Fyodorova -- for two years each for the same offence without going into detail.

Antonova, 23, placed sixth in the 63kg class at the 2008 European championships in Italy before winning gold at the continental junior championships in Albania later that year.

