German cross-country skier and biathlete Evi Sachenbacher-Stehle's two-year doping ban was cut to six months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday.

Sachenbacher-Stehle, 33, tested positive for the banned drug methylhexanamine at this year's Winter Olympics in Sochi and was suspended for two years by the International Biathlon Union's Anti-Doping Panel.

"Having considered the parties’ submissions and oral evidence, the Panel has partially upheld Ms Sachenbacher-Stehle’s appeal, finding that the adverse analytical finding was due to contamination and that the athlete’s degree of fault was minimal," CAS said in a statement.

Sachenbacher-Stehle's competitive results from Feb. 17 until the conclusion of her six-month suspension on Aug. 16 have been cancelled.

She has won two Olympic gold medals, in 2002 and 2010, and three silvers during her career.

