Sir Craig Reedie, president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), attends a meeting at Jamaica's Olympic Association in Kingston February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy/Files

LAUSANNE, Switzerland Athletes and millions of sports fans worldwide have demanded answers following the spate of doping and governance scandals which have hit sport recently, the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday.

WADA president Craig Reedie also called on sponsors to help fund the fight against doping and promised better protection for whistleblowers.

Athletics was rocked last year when Russia was suspended from the sport after a WADA investigation revealed a state-sponsored doping programme and soccer's governing body FIFA was shaken by the worst graft scandal in its history.

Tennis was also hit last week when five-times grand slam champion Maria Sharapova revealed that she had tested positive for the banned substance meldonium.

"The public's confidence in sport was shattered in 2015 like never before, the public mood has soured and there is a general feeling that they're all at it," Reedie told a WADA conference.

"Sport has had its wake up call. Sport must ensure better governance if public and athletes are to uphold confidence in system."

Reedie complained that WADA was struggling for funding.

"Now is time to look at how we get greater funding for anti-doping," he said. "TV broadcasters and sponsors could help fund clean sport."

"We will continue to work hand in had with whistleblowers and the media and enhance measures to protect whistleblowers better."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne. Editing by Patrick Johnston)