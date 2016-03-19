A woman walks into the head office for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/Files

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) declared Spain and Mexico non-compliant with its code on Saturday after both failed to meet a March 18 deadline for implementing new rules.

The agency recognised in a statement, however, that the Spanish national anti-doping organisation had faced particular difficulties due to the lack of a sitting government in Madrid.

It said that an agreement was being reached for testing to be carried out by international sports federations while the country remained non-compliant.

"This will ensure that effective testing programmes can be run in the lead-up to the (Rio) Olympic and Paralympic Games," added WADA.

Regarding Mexico, WADA acknowledged government efforts and said it was "hopeful that the necessary work will be completed in the very near future".

Belgian, French, Greek and Brazilian anti-doping agencies were declared fully compliant after resolving code-related issues.

Brazil passed key anti-doping legislation on Thursday that avoided the embarrassing possibility of the country being in breach of the rules at its own Olympic Games in August.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)