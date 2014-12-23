(Adds Doral's statement, background, share movement)
By Neha Dimri
Dec 23 The Federal Bureau of Investigation is
searching the offices of Doral Bank, a San Juan, Puerto
Rico-based lender, as part of an ongoing investigation, an FBI
special agent said.
"We are executing a search warrant at Doral Bank," Special
Agent Moises Quinones told Reuters. "It is about an ongoing
investigation that the FBI is conducting here in this office."
He declined further comment on the investigation.
"Today, personnel from the Federal Bureau of Investigation
have pursued the collection of certain information at the main
offices of our institution," Doral said in a statement.
The company said it was cooperating with the authorities.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp last week asked the
troubled lender, which is controlled by Doral Financial Corp
, to resubmit its capital restoration plan after it was
listed as "significantly undercapitalized."
The bank recently won a key legal victory after a Puerto
Rican court ordered the government to pay $229 million in tax
refund. Puerto Rico's treasury department said it would appeal
the ruling.
Last May, the department voided a 2012 agreement that set
the tax refund for Doral resulting from a restatement of
inflated earnings during a six-year period from 1998 to 2004.
Doral asked for the payment after U.S. regulators said
earlier this year the company could no longer include the money
as cash on its balance sheet.
Shares of the lender, which has lost about 74 percent this
year, fell 9.5 percent to $3.68 before being halted on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Editing by Robin Paxton and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)