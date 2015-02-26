(Recasts, adds quote from Doral lawyer)
Feb 25 Doral Financial Corp said on
Wednesday it intends to fight an appeals court ruling that
overturned a lower court decision to grant the embattled lender
a $229 million tax refund that was contested by Puerto Rico's
Treasury Department.
The ruling is a further blow to Doral at a time when the
Federal Insurance Deposit Corporation (FDIC), the U.S. bank
regulator, has raised concerns about the health of the bank.
On Jan. 26, the FDIC issued a Prompt Corrective Action
Directive ordering the bank to increase its capital within 30
days to a level where it would be considered "adequately
capitalized." That timeframe expires Friday.
"We intend to appeal immediately to the Supreme Court of
Puerto Rico," said Doral's counsel Matthew D. McGill of Gibson,
Dunn & Crutcher. "The decision of the court of appeals seriously
degrades the rule of law by empowering the government to
disregard contracts on little more than a whim."
The $229 million tax refund results from a restatement of
earnings during a six-year period from 1998 to 2004. Puerto Rico
Treasury officials said they voided the agreement because it was
never recognized in government accounting books and because the
statue of limitations had run out on the refund. They also
cited discrepancies in Doral's financial documents.
