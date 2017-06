May 11 Dorel Industries Inc said on Friday quarterly profit dropped even as revenue rose, as its division that makes and distributes children's car seats and strollers turned in a lackluster performance.

The Canadian bicycle and children's products maker said net income for the quarter ended March 31 fell to $29.2 million, or 91 cents a share, from $31.2 million, or 94 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.2 percent to $621.1 million.