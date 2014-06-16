June 16 Canada's Dorel Industries Inc
said it would buy Hong Kong-based Lerado Group, a maker of baby
strollers and infant car seats, for $120 million to expand in
Asia.
The deal will give Dorel, known for its Cannondale and
Schwinn bicycles, its first company-owned factories in Asia.
Lerado Group, a unit of Lerado Group Holding Co Ltd
, also makes baby beds, soft goods, high chairs and
bouncers.
Dorel bought a majority stake in Brazil's largest cycle
company Caloi last year, in a move to expand its recreational
unit.
RBC Capital Markets, KPMG and Norton Rose Fullbright advised
Dorel on the Lerado deal.
Dorel's shares closed at C$40.17 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)