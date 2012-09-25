Sept 25 Dorel Industries Inc said it
will acquire a 70 percent stake in two juvenile product
businesses to expand its footprint in Latin America.
The company, whose juvenile product brands include Safety
1st and Maxi-Cosi, said the transaction is expected to add to
earnings immediately.
Dorel did not disclose the deal value.
The company said the two businesses, with sales of $14
million in 2011, sell products in Colombia and Central America.
Dorel said the acquisition will expand its ownership of the
Infanti brand for which it already owns the rights in Chile,
Bolivia, Peru and Argentina.
Montreal-based Dorel will operate Best Brands Group SA in
Panama and Baby Universe SAS in Colombia.