* Doric Asset Finance says Airbus must anticipate better

* Doric expects more directives

* Airbus declines to comment

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 The biggest asset manager of leased A380 aircraft has criticised Airbus's communication strategy on wing cracks that have overshadowed efforts by the airplane maker to stabilise Europe's largest industrial project.

The criticism from a German leasing company comes as both the European planemaker and its rival Boeing battle to contain teething problems caused by manufacturing flaws of flagship aircraft like the A380 and the 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing earlier this month reported problems known as delamination with the carbon-composite structure on part of the rear fuselage of undelivered examples of the 787 Dreamliner. .

Both Airbus and Boeing have said the problems do not affect the safe operation of their aircraft.

"Airbus probably could do a lot more anticipating issues than letting armchair engineers do all the talking," said Mark Lapidus, Managing Director of Doric Asset Finance.

Airbus declined to comment on Tuesday.

Germany-based leasing firm Doric, with $4.3 billion in aircraft assets under management, organised financing for 12 of the 68 A380s delivered around the world so far and counts Gulf carrier Emirates among its customers.

Airbus gave a detailed technical briefing on the wing cracks by sending a top executive to an aviation conference last month .

The briefing failed to stem media interest in the cracks but appeared to ease concerns among financial analysts that the issue could hamper parent EADS.

Rolls-Royce was criticized for poor communications after the blow-out of an engine on a Qantas A380 in 2010, but said it had followed the guidelines of regulators.

Manufacturers face an increasing dilemma over how to respond to technical glitches, however small, due to the arrival of social media.

Doric ranks among the top 12 aircraft lessors worldwide and is the third-largest lessor of widebody aircraft, competing with the likes of GE Capital Aviation Services, International Lease Finance Corp and AerCap Holdings.

To build their fleet, airlines often rely on leasing firms like Doric, which specialise in collecting equity from investors as well as debt from banks or capital markets to buy an airplane, which it then lets to carriers.

Under a new directive, the seven airlines currently operating A380s must carry out Airbus-sanctioned checks and preliminary repairs on every plane before its 1,300th flight.

The first round of inspections, which covered one third of the fleet, applied only to jets that had exceeded that number of flights. Aircraft already approaching or beyond the threshold must now be checked and repaired within weeks.

Airbus has said that the damaged L-shaped parts that fix the wing skins to their underlying frame, are "not a primary load-bearing structure".

Doric's Lapidus said he expected more directives to be issued.

"It is a certainty that Airbus will issue a service bulletin covering permanent repair, probably involving replacing some of the 7449 alloy brackets with 7010 alloy brackets, that are also plentiful in the wing and have not developed any cracks," he said.

While Airbus now faces an additional bill for wing checks and repairs, as well as compensation for customers' lost business, airlines are poised to have to pay more for the financing of new aircraft.

Lapidus said that he expects enough capital to be available in the $100 billion aircraft financing market in 2012, albeit at a higher cost than before.

"Over the last 6-9 months, prices have already risen by 50-70 basis points to margins of 300-320 basis points over midswap rates. The upward pressure is likely to continue," he added.