HONG KONG Feb 22 Doric Capital Corp, one of Hong Kong's oldest hedge fund firms, has shut its decade-old Asia ex-Japan long/short equity fund and now plans to focus on managing its small-cap strategy.

Launched in Oct. 2001, the flagship Doric Focus Fund closed in January following a 28 percent loss in 2011, according to a letter to investors seen by Reuters. Assets were down to about $25 million from a peak of just over $350 million in 2006.

The firm had decided to dedicate its efforts to managing the Doric Asia Pacific Small Cap Fund, Managing Director Howard Wong told Reuters in an e-mail.

"It was a tough decision to close down the Doric Fund given its long and respectable track record spanning over 10 years," Wong said. "Nevertheless, its less-than-splendid performance in recent years has prompted us to re-align our core competency with our goal and thus focus on the Doric Asia Pac Fund." (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)