STOCKHOLM Dec 16 Sweden's Doro said
on Tuesday it was buying Caretech from private equity fund
Verdane Capital for an enterprise value of 240 million Swedish
crowns ($31.5 million).
Telecom equipment maker Doro said the acquisition, which
will be financed by a combination of part of existing cash and a
new bank loan, will have a positive effect on earnings per share
and EBIT margin for the company next year.
Doro also has an option to pay part of the consideration
with up to 2.1 million new Doro shares.
Caretech, a provider of digital care solutions and services
for elderly, has expected revenues of around 150 million crowns
and an EBIT margin of around 20 percent for 2015.
The deal is expected to close on January 31 2015.
($1 = 7.6257 Swedish crowns)
