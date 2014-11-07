STOCKHOLM Nov 7 Doro AB

* Q3 net sales amounted to SEK 330.3m (279.4)

* Q3 order intake amounted to SEK 423.7m (365.2)

* Q3 operating profit (EBIT) totaled sek 29.3m (20.3)

* Says outlook is unchanged; Doro expects growth in 2014, mainly during the second half of the year