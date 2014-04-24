UPDATE 1-Iran gets positive output cut signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC states
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
(In headline, changes Transport to Transportation)
NEW YORK, April 24 The U.S. Department of Transportation said on Thursday it will make a set of proposals next week that includes options for enhancing tank car standards.
"DOT plans to send a comprehensive rulemaking package to OIRA next week," it said in a statement, referring to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs. (Reporting by Josephine Mason)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.