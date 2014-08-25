BRIEF-Tivity Health reports about 12 pct rise in Q1 revenue
* Tivity Health reports first-quarter 2017 financial results and increases revenue and earnings guidance
Aug 25 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 7.5 percent y/y at 315.3 million yuan(51.23 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mHwN63
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1540 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Tivity Health reports first-quarter 2017 financial results and increases revenue and earnings guidance
* Athenahealth, Inc. reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results