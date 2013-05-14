HOUSTON May 14 Double Eagle Pipeline LLC has
begun moving Eagle Ford condensate from Three Rivers, Texas, to
Magellan Midstream Partners LP's terminal in Corpus
Christi, Magellan and 50/50 partner Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners LP said on Tuesday.
Double Eagle's new truck unloading and storage facility near
Three Rivers also has started up, the companies said.
The startup of the condensate pipeline is part of a $150
million project that includes 140 miles of new 12-inch pipeline
that connects to an existing Kinder Morgan 50-mile, 14- and
16-inch pipeline.
The initial capacity is 100,000 barrels per day but can be
expanded to 150,000 bpd with more pumps, the companies said.
Nearly two weeks ago, Magellan Chief Executive Mike Mears
told analysts that shipper interest in the Double Eagle pipeline
had increased as the companies neared the startup.
Double Eagle expects to finish the western leg of the
project from Gardendale near Cotulla, Texas, to Three Rivers in
the third quarter.
Kinder Morgan became Magellan's partner in the project on
May 1, when the pipeline giant closed its $5 billion acquisition
of Houston-based Copano Energy.