HONG KONG Dec 16 The California Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers), the biggest U.S. public pension fund, has invested about $100 million in Asian credit hedge fund Double Haven, a fresh sign that investor interest in Asia-based managers is rekindling.

Although the hedge fund industry in Asia suffered net outflows of more than $4 billion in 2012, an average 15 percent return through the end of November this year has drawn investors, helping the industry raise more than $10 billion this year, according to data from Eurekahedge.

Calpers will invest in Double Haven's long/short credit hedge fund and the investment will boost the firm's total assets under management to more than $710 million, the hedge fund's chief executive, Greg Donohugh, told Reuters.

Asia's $141 billion regional hedge fund industry is almost entirely reliant on U.S. and European investors for capital and the Calpers investment represents a significant win for Double Haven. The fund managed only about $160 million at the end of August last year.

"Large institutional investors are recognising the growth potential in the Asian credit space," Donohugh said.

He said that Asian investment grade issuers have an average duration of 4.92 years, which is nearly two years shorter than their counterparts in the U.S, and they offer a 90-100 basis points spread over U.S. debt, making them attractive bets.

As investors move savings out of low yielding bank deposits, Morgan Stanley estimates that the Asia ex-Japan market for bonds issued in US dollars, yen and euros will grow to $1 trillion by 2017 from $482 billion at end-2012, creating opportunities for fixed income managers.

Double Haven, which was spun out of Sparx Group Co Ltd in 2011, said its long/short credit hedge fund has provided a 6.2 percent return this year. By comparison, the Eurekahedge Asia Fixed Income index is up 0.6 percent.

The fund, managed by Chief Investment Officer Darryl Flint, returned 20.6 percent last year, nearly double the average gains of its peers. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)