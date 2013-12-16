By Nishant Kumar
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 16 The California Public
Employees' Retirement System (Calpers), the biggest U.S. public
pension fund, has invested about $100 million in Asian credit
hedge fund Double Haven, a fresh sign that investor interest in
Asia-based managers is rekindling.
Although the hedge fund industry in Asia suffered net
outflows of more than $4 billion in 2012, an average 15 percent
return through the end of November this year has drawn
investors, helping the industry raise more than $10 billion this
year, according to data from Eurekahedge.
Calpers will invest in Double Haven's long/short credit
hedge fund and the investment will boost the firm's total assets
under management to more than $710 million, the hedge fund's
chief executive, Greg Donohugh, told Reuters.
Asia's $141 billion regional hedge fund industry is almost
entirely reliant on U.S. and European investors for capital and
the Calpers investment represents a significant win for Double
Haven. The fund managed only about $160 million at the end of
August last year.
"Large institutional investors are recognising the growth
potential in the Asian credit space," Donohugh said.
He said that Asian investment grade issuers have an average
duration of 4.92 years, which is nearly two years shorter than
their counterparts in the U.S, and they offer a 90-100 basis
points spread over U.S. debt, making them attractive bets.
As investors move savings out of low yielding bank deposits,
Morgan Stanley estimates that the Asia ex-Japan market for bonds
issued in US dollars, yen and euros will grow to $1 trillion by
2017 from $482 billion at end-2012, creating opportunities for
fixed income managers.
Double Haven, which was spun out of Sparx Group Co Ltd
in 2011, said its long/short credit hedge fund has
provided a 6.2 percent return this year. By comparison, the
Eurekahedge Asia Fixed Income index is up 0.6 percent.
The fund, managed by Chief Investment Officer Darryl Flint,
returned 20.6 percent last year, nearly double the average gains
of its peers.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)