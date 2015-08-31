(Adds more quotes from Sherman, DoubleLine's assets under
management; byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 31 DoubleLine Capital, the investment firm
overseen by Jeffrey Gundlach, on Monday opened a new mutual fund
to give investors exposure to commodities markets and help them
diversify.
The DoubleLine Strategic Commodity fund seeks long-term
total return through long and short exposures to
commodity-related investments, including through the use of
derivatives and leverage.
"A broad mix of commodities historically has shown low
correlations to stocks, bonds and cash. So commodities can
diversify a portfolio invested in traditional asset classes,"
portfolio manager Jeffrey Sherman said. "In addition,
commodities can serve as a hedge against unexpected inflation.
Finally, incremental returns potentially can be obtained by
exploiting the term structure of prices of individual
commodities."
Sherman is a portfolio manager for derivative-based and
multi-asset strategies at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, which
had $76 billion in assets under management as of June 30.
The fund has two share classes. Class I shares will have a
minimum $100,000 initial investment for regular accounts and a
1.11 percent expense ratio, while Class N shares will have a
minimum $2,000 initial investment and a 1.36 percent ratio,
after fee waivers or expense reimbursements.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jennifer
Ablan and W Simon)