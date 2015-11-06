BRIEF-UAE's National General Insurance Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 8.5 million dirhams versus 6.4 million dirhams year ago
Nov 5 DoubleLine Capital co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach, widely followed for his investment calls, warned on Thursday that the U.S. Federal Reserve should not raise rates in December as economic and financial conditions have worsened.
Gundlach said the Goldman Sachs Financial Conditions Index shows the market has already tightened for the Fed as the index sits at its worst level since 2014 and the Great Recession.
Gundlach, speaking at a fixed-income conference, also cited trailing earnings, which are not trending in the right direction. It also appears "the dollar has started another leg up," he noted.
COLOMBO, May 2 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Tuesday with the market expecting dollar inflows from a sovereign bond and syndicated loans, although importer demand for the greenback after a long weekend weighed on the currency, dealers said.