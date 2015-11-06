Nov 5 DoubleLine Capital co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach, widely followed for his investment calls, warned on Thursday that the U.S. Federal Reserve should not raise rates in December as economic and financial conditions have worsened.

Gundlach said the Goldman Sachs Financial Conditions Index shows the market has already tightened for the Fed as the index sits at its worst level since 2014 and the Great Recession.

Gundlach, speaking at a fixed-income conference, also cited trailing earnings, which are not trending in the right direction. It also appears "the dollar has started another leg up," he noted.

(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan)