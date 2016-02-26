BRIEF-Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
NEW YORK Feb 26 Jeffrey Gundlach, the co-founder and chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Friday that his firm purchased some U.S. stocks two weeks ago after their rocky start in January.
"I thought it was a good buy point two weeks ago Wednesday and so we bought some," Gundlach told Reuters. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
SEOUL, May 23 South Korea's rapid household debt growth slowed slightly in the March quarter versus a year earlier as some mortgage rates rose, the central bank said on Tuesday.